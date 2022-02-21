ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid: palace

AFP 21 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Britain’s 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are “mild” and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides said.

The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor. No information was given then on whether Queen Elizabeth — who this month marked 70 years on the throne — had taken any Covid tests herself.

She resumed in-person audiences at the castle last week, but complained to one attendee of suffering from stiffness and was photographed holding a walking stick. “Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid,” a statement from the palace said.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it said. “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

While normally secretive about the queen’s health, the palace has previously confirmed she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Britain’s Press Association said “it is understood a number of cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team”.

There was no immediate comment from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But his health secretary, Sajid Javid, tweeted: “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour party, also tweeted his best wishes for “a speedy recovery”, adding: “Get well soon, Ma’am.” Nationwide celebrations to mark the queen’s Platinum Jubilee are due to be held in June.

