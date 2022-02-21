ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Saudi crude production exceeds 10m bpd in Dec; exports dip

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production increased by 110,000 barrels per day month-on-month in December to 10.02 million bpd, official data showed on Sunday. Exports fell slightly to 6.937 million bpd from 6.949 million bpd in November, according to monthly figures provided by Saudi Arabia and other oil-exporting countries to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

Saudi crude output in December was 1.04 million bpd above year-ago levels and 428,000 above December 2019 levels, according to the JODI website. Along with other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Saudi Arabia is trying to ramp up output every month as global oil demand rises on the back of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total Saudi oil exports, including crude oil and oil products, rose by 105,000 bpd month-on-month to 8.61 million bpd in December, according to JODI. Exports of oil products rose to a three-year high of 1.67 million bpd in December from 1.55 million bpd in November, it said. Internal oil product demand fell to 2.05 million bpd from 2.13 million bpd, it said.

crude oil prices COVID19 pandemic Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production oil product prices

