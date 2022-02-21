ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks at risk if Russia invades Ukraine

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

LONDON: Russia-exposed European stocks have been under pressure for weeks amid fears Russia could invade Ukraine and the stand-off has triggered volatility across the European stock market.

After Russian-backed separatists in breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine announced an evacuation of residents on Friday, Germany’s main stock index, the most sensitive to a potential conflict in Ukraine, fell more than 1% and headed towards a four-month low hit earlier this week.

The United States has said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, and reaffirmed a pledge to defend “every inch” of NATO territory.

Investors are monitoring shares most at risk from potential sanctions against Russia, including banks, oil, mining, consumer and construction material, companies with exposure to Russia and Ukraine.

Citi analysts said their basket of European companies with Russian exposure has underperformed during periods of heightened tensions, as in 2014 and 2018, following Western sanctions against Russia.

The investment bank’s list of almost 40 European stocks with exposure to Russia and Ukraine includes beverage companies Carlsberg and Coca Cola, which made 13% and 15% of their sales in Russia, Nivea maker Beiersdorf and France’s food giant Danone, with around 6% of their sales in Russia.

European stocks with exposure to Ukraine include London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo with its entire operation based in the country, Citi said.

According to Jefferies analysts, France’s video gaming company Ubisoft has 4% of its workforce in Ukraine, while Sweden-based healthcare and diagnostic services provider Medicover made 8.5% of its sales in the country.

European banks with local branches in Russia are the most exposed to risk resulting from potential sanctions in the event of any further escalation, JP Morgan said.

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International derived 39% of its estimated net profit last year from its Russian subsidiary, while Hungary’s OTP, UniCredit and Societe Generale made between 6% and 7% of theirs in Russia last year, JPMorgan numbers showed.

As Russia supplies 35% of Europe’s gas demand, the tensions in Ukraine have increased the risks of energy disruptions in Europe, Goldman Sachs analysts said.

“We would expect the German DAX and MDAX (the mid cap index) to be more vulnerable than other country indices, mainly due to the reliance of their companies on energy for their production,” they said.

They expect oil and gas companies to outperform on headlines of further escalation and rising European gas prices, citing Total and Equinor as the main beneficiaries.

Note: The graphic above is Citi’s full list, reprinted with permission of Citi Research and not to be reproduced.

United States European stocks EU Russia Ukraine crisis Germany’s main stock index

Comments

Comments are closed.

European stocks at risk if Russia invades Ukraine

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories