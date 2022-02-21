ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Feb 21, 2022
Pakistan

Federal ministers meet Governor, vow to thwart opposition’s ‘designs’

Recorder Report 21 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met Federal Ministers Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, Brig Ejaz Shah (retd) and Ghulam Sarwar Khan in which political and governmental issues were discussed in detail.

In a meeting with Moonis Elahi, the governor appreciated PML-Q’s unequivocal stance of extending full support to the PTI government. Matters pertaining to opposition’s designs also came under discussion, the sources added.

Moonis Elahi said that PML-Q has always given priority to the protection of national interests. The Chaudhry brothers have no personal and political agenda; we only want strengthening the country and prosperity of the people.

Chaudhry Sarwar also met Federal Ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Brig. (retd) Ijaz Shah and held consultations about party, government and political affairs.

The governor said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is closely working with the allies and inshaAllah the promises made to the people will be fulfilled together with the support of the allies. The plan of the political opponents who are plotting to destabilize the country will be thwarted, he said, adding: “We will make the people strong and prosperous.”

