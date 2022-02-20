Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), local forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chermarg Zainapora area of the district. The operation was going on till last reports came in.