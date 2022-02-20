ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,009
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,500,320
1,64424hr
Sindh
563,967
Punjab
498,724
Balochistan
35,229
Islamabad
133,764
KPK
214,698
Lahore Qalandars outclass Islamabad United

Muhammad Saleem 20 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs in the 27th match of the HBL-PSL-7 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Lahore Qalandars opted to bat and scored 196 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Islamabad United could score 131 for the loss of nine wickets.

Islamabad United lost two wickets in quick succession with both the opening batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mubasir Khan getting dismissed one after the other with only 27 runs on the board.

The Qalandars bowlers never let the batters of United settle down. Liam Dawson showed some fight with a well-made 31 runs, while Azam Khan got out for 10 runs. Skipper Asif Ali failed to play a big knock and was out for 12 runs off Zaman Khan’s bowling.

Danish Aziz remained not out for 30. Shaheen picked 2-28, Zaman 2-32, Rashid Khan 2-19, and Haris Rauf 2-33 in their four-over spells.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted a 197-run total for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs courtesy of Harry Brook’s sensational 102 and a well-made fifty from Fakhar Zaman that led them to reach a huge score. Fakhar became third batsman to score over 500 runs in single PSL.

He has so far scored 521 runs in the current season. Qalandars started their inning poorly, as United removed their three batters for just 12 runs on the board with Faheem Ashraf doing the damage with the new ball.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

