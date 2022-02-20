Lahore Qalandars outclass Islamabad United

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs in the 27th match of the HBL-PSL-7 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Lahore Qalandars opted to bat and scored 196 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Islamabad United could score 131 for the loss of nine wickets.

Islamabad United lost two wickets in quick succession with both the opening batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mubasir Khan getting dismissed one after the other with only 27 runs on the board.

The Qalandars bowlers never let the batters of United settle down. Liam Dawson showed some fight with a well-made 31 runs, while Azam Khan got out for 10 runs. Skipper Asif Ali failed to play a big knock and was out for 12 runs off Zaman Khan’s bowling.

Danish Aziz remained not out for 30. Shaheen picked 2-28, Zaman 2-32, Rashid Khan 2-19, and Haris Rauf 2-33 in their four-over spells.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars posted a 197-run total for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs courtesy of Harry Brook’s sensational 102 and a well-made fifty from Fakhar Zaman that led them to reach a huge score. Fakhar became third batsman to score over 500 runs in single PSL.

He has so far scored 521 runs in the current season. Qalandars started their inning poorly, as United removed their three batters for just 12 runs on the board with Faheem Ashraf doing the damage with the new ball.

