Issue of 17pc GST on locally-produced seeds: Punjab govt says will hold talks with federal govt

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to take up the issue of imposition of 17 per cent general sales tax (GST) with the federal government on locally-produced seeds of different crops.

Agriculture Minister Punjab Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi disclosed this while speaking at the 121st Board meeting of the Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) held here on Saturday.

The Minister said the government was trying to provide quality seeds to farmers on cheaper rates. The provincial seed corporation was playing the pivotal role in this regard. However, he asked the Corporation to acquire services of scientists and institutions involved in agriculture research for a quantum jump in producing the quality seeds.

The Minister also directed the Managing Director PSC to resolve the issue of illegal possession of land of the corporation. He also directed that the corporation should fix minimum targets and standards for each section while bonuses and rewards should only be given to hardworking and competent officers.

The Corporation should also recruit competent persons on all the vacant seats, the minister added.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani speaking on this occasion stressed the need for making a practicable business plan. He also proposed for cooperation between the Punjab Seed Corporation and the Rice Research Institute (RRI) Kala Shah Kaku to produce hybrid rice seed. Both the organization should sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, he further said.

Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) Fazalur Rehman on this occasion briefed the board about sale of wheat seed for the season 2021-22, production of quality seed, procurement for the Khareef and Rabi crops, impact of sales tax imposed on the seed, audit report etc.

The meeting was attended by the Board members Javed Qureshi, Malik Aftab Khichhi, Asif Majeed, Rabia Sultan and high-ups from the P&D and finance departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Federal Government general sales tax (GST) Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC)

