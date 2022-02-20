Shaban moon will be visible on Mar 3: Met

KARACHI: The new moon of Shaban, 1443 AH will be visible on the evening of March 3, 2022 in Pakistan, the Met Office has said. The moon birth will take place at crossing conjunction point at 22:34 PST on March 2, 2022.

“According to astronomical parameters, there is Chance of sighting the new moon of Shaban, 1443 AH on the evening of 03-03-2022 i.e. on 29th of Rajab, 1443 AH,” the Met said. Weather is expected to vary from fair to partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening March 3, it added.

