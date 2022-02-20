Opposition versus govt

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP’s) planned anti-Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government ‘long-march’ is just one week away now. The opposition appears to be confident about its strategy, which appears to be aimed at moving a no-confidence motion against prime minister Imran Khan with a view to ousting the incumbent government one year before the end of its five-year constitutional tenure. Unfortunately, however, things are not working in favour of opposition.

Not only has this government successfully ensured the passage of several contentious bills by a opposition-dominated Senate recently, the mega show of the prime minister at Mandi Bahawauddin in Punjab on Friday seems to have added to the confidence of PTI government. The opposition must ponder why it has not been able to send this seemingly beleaguered government packing.

Fateh Rao (Lahore)

