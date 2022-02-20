ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Kartarpur Corridor: Another family from Pakistan, India reunites

INP 20 Feb, 2022

NAROWAL: In yet another reunion at Kartarpur Corridor, members of a family from Pakistan and India reunited at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib after 74 years of their separation. Shahid Rafiq, who is a resident of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, met members of his family, who were residents of Amritsar district of India and got separated 74 years ago.

Shahid Rafiq while detailing a reunion with his cousin and paternal grandmother said that their family is settled both in India and Pakistan. “Two years back, I was able to locate them on social media,” he said and added that finally, they were able to meet at the Kartarpur corridor. Previously, Kartarpur Corridor became a source of reunion for two brothers living in India and Pakistan after a period of 74 years, when the two got separated during partition.

Muhammad Siddiq, who has turned 80, lives in Faisalabad city of Pakistan and was separated from his family at the time of the partition. His brother, Habib aka Shela, lives in the Indian Punjab and the two have been reunited after a meeting between them was arranged at the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan. The video showed the two coming to greet each other with tears in their eyes while being accompanied by their relatives. It showed the two aged men hugging each other with tears in their eyes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor; a border corridor between Pakistan and India, connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

