No threat from opposition, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the government faces no threat from the opposition parties as there are rifts within the opposition.

He pointed out that both the PDM and the PPP have given separate dates for their long marches. He said that the uncertainty being spread by the opposition parties would weaken the country, adding that the opposition parties were divided and there was no consensus among the PDM, the PML-N, and the PPP on the issue of a collective long march.

He said PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced long march against the government for March 23, while Pakistan Peoples Party for February 27, questioning how they are united on one platform.

He said the opposition parties will not get anything from their protest campaigns but these will only add to the difficulties of the people.

The Minister for Aviation said we have majority both in the Centre and the Punjab province, and the allies stand by the government. He said those in the opposition parties face corruption cases and they are hiding behind court adjournments.

The Minister said the government’s initiative of gauging the performance of various ministries should be commended. He said Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was ranked the top performer on the basis of his performance.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that if the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, they would face the same destiny they experienced in the Senate forever.

The minister said that the government was taking steps to bring down the inflation rate, but it was an international issue as our petroleum import bill had reached from four billion dollars to 10 billion dollars; it has resulted in highly inflated rates.

He said that the government had launched a historic programme of providing Naya Pakistan Health Cards from which every resident of the Punjab and KPK would avail the best kind of health facility of up to Rs1 million.

