Pakistan
TDAP to hold webinar on 22nd
20 Feb, 2022
FAISALABAD: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing a webinar on “Orientation of the Business Community on New EU GSP Scheme 2024-34” on February 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM (PST).
Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the purpose of the webinar is to provide a briefing to trade bodies, exporters and other stakeholders on the new GSP Regulation.
