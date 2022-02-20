Faisalabad Master Plan sent to next forum for approval

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Master Plan has been sent to next forum for further approval after detailed consultation between Divisional, District administration and parliamentarians at Commissioner Office.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain chaired a high level meeting with parliamentarians and after some recommendation the Faisalabad Master Plan was approved at this level.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner briefed the house about important points of draft of Master plan prepared by Usmani & Company and informed that all required industrial, residential and future required zoning. He said that the practical suggestions of parliamentarians would include in this plan and submitted to Punjab Govt. for final approval. He said that this after implementation of master plan the durable and organized development of the city will be strong.

Dr. Rafe gave detail of all aspects of master plan.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, DG FDA Rizwan Nazeer and other officers were also present. State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib, Punjab Ministers Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Chairman Standing Committee for Finance Faiz Ullah Kamooka, MPAs CH. Ali Akhtar, Shakil Shahid and Waris Aziz also participated and expressed satisfaction on master plan.

