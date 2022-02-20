ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Dr Sultan describes Rescue-1122 ‘truly inspiring’ service

Recorder Report 20 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan has described the Rescue-1122 a truly inspiring, excellence, pride professional service which has become a source of pride for Pakistan.

He said this while addressing the graduation ceremony of 298 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) including 25 instructors trained for the establishment of Emergency Service in Tehsils of Punjab, here at the Emergency Services Academy (ESA) on Saturday. The cadets of the 37th Basic Rescue Course including 15-female cadets took part in the passing-out parade on the completion of their training.

Dr Faisal Sultan expressed satisfaction that the ESA is providing training to emergency services from all provinces of Pakistan and rescuers trained from the Academy are serving humanity without any discrimination in their respective districts and provinces. He commented that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is strengthening Emergency Services by expanding it to all Tehsils of Punjab. He also appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 Punjab on rescuing over 10 million victims of emergencies in Punjab. He also applauded the Instructors of the Academy and its entire management for providing professional training to rescuers in ESA.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer said that the Fire Rescue Service has also responded to over 177,000 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs. 530 billion with professional fire fighting in the modern lines.

The Emergency Services Academy has trained over 22,000 emergency personnel from all provinces of Pakistan since its inception.

Earlier, the passed-out cadets displayed their professional skills of emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, fire fighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined spaces & rescue from height.

