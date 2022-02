PCB-Quetta Gladiators refutes James Faulkner allegations

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Quetta Gladiators have refuted the allegations of James Faulkner about non-payment and mistreatment during the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022.

A statement issued by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators says they are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect. In the seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever complained about the nonfulfillment of the PCB’s contractual obligations.

Instead, all players have only praised and appreciated the efforts of the PCB to make their stay, appearance and participation as comfortable as practically possible. This is evident that from the fact that most of these cricketers have continued to remain part of the PCB’s marquee event since 2016 and have helped the PCB to make the HBL PSL a strong and formidable brand as it stands today.

As per statement, In December 2021, James Faulkner’s agent confirmed the offshore United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action. In January 2022, for reasons best known to Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Faulkner’s onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70 percent of Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Faulkner.

Accordingly, payments due to Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date. The remaining 30 percent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract. In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Faulkner would have been paid twice.

He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met. The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed. He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made.

During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent, who was regretful and apologetic. Prior to his departure on Saturday morning, Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay damages to the hotel management. The PCB later also received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport, the statement adds.

“In wake of the above, and taking serious note of James Faulkner’s gross misconduct that was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket and the HBL Pakistan Super League into disrepute, it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events.”

