Wang says no country should replace international norms with own will

Reuters 20 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that no country, not even a superpower should replace international norms with its own will as he addressed the situation in Ukraine.

Speaking to a security conference via videolink, Wang said certain big powers were reviving a cold war mentality and stoking confrontations between blocs.

No country should be obsessed with turning back the wheel of history and repeating past mistakes of forging rivalling alliances, he said.

