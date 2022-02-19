ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,976
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,498,676
1,98324hr
Sindh
563,314
Punjab
498,322
Balochistan
35,206
Islamabad
133,702
KPK
214,277
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation rules

  • Information Minister says two key proposed legislation sent to cabinet for approval
BR Web Desk 19 Feb, 2022

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that two important bills relating to lawmakers participation in the electoral campaigns and social media have been sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

“Two key laws have been sent to the federal cabinet for approval. The first is to allow parliamentarians to participate in election campaigns, while the other is to make it a punishable offence to insult people on social media,” he said in a Twitter post.

The development comes a week after ECP disqualified Umar, brother of Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, from contesting local body elections. The ECP barred him after his repeated violations of the election code of conduct despite warnings.

IT ministry notifies amended Social Media Rules 2021

Later, Umar filed a petition through his counsels Barrister Ali Zafar and Chaudhary Ashraf Gujjar advocate and challenged the decision of the ECP barring him from contesting the elections of DI Khan’s City Mayor.

IHC allows Umar Amin Gandapur to contest mayor elections of DI Khan

Last year, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication had notified amended social media rules which state that every person or organisation shall have the right to express and disseminate any online content as enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

Ali Amin Gandapur ECP Fawad Chaudary Pakistan Election

Comments

1000 characters

Govt proposes changes in electoral, social media defamation rules

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

World Bank proposal would shift about $1 billion from Afghan trust

RDAs: experts urge investment in PSX, say market will bounce back

At least three policemen injured in grenade attack in Peshawar

Auto financing drops marginally month-on-month

$16m investment: ‘realme’ begins assembling smartphones in Pakistan

James Faulkner withdraws from PSL, blames PCB for not honouring contractual agreement

Russia rejects claims it was responsible for cyberattack on Ukraine

US says 40% of Russian forces on Ukraine border in attack position

Read more stories