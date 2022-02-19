James Faulkner withdraws from PSL, blames PCB for not honouring contractual agreement

Australian cricketer James Faulkner, who is part of the Quetta Gladiators franchise, announced on Saturday his withdrawal from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), alleging that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not honouring his contractual agreement.

Faulkner made the announcement in a Twitter post and apologized to the Pakistani cricket fans for his sudden withdrawal from the ongoing PSL 7

"I apologise to Pakistan Cricket fans. But unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," he said.

"I’ve been here the whole duration and they (the PCB) have continued to lie to me," the tweet added.

In another tweet, he said that "it hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan, as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing."

"But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20," he said, expressing the hope that "you all understand my position".

In response, the PCB said the allegations against the board were "false and misleading".

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter," said a tweet by the board.