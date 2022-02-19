ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,976
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,498,676
1,98324hr
Sindh
563,314
Punjab
498,322
Balochistan
35,206
Islamabad
133,702
KPK
214,277
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with financial year

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 19 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Friday, directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that valuation of immovable property should be linked with the financial year with increase to mitigate inflationary impact.

The issue of valuation of immovable properties came under discussion at the committee meeting held here on Friday.

Regarding the review of valuation of immovable property, the Real Estates Consultants Association (RECA), DHA Islamabad–Rawalpindi were of the view that this move would stifle the real estate business in Pakistan. It asserted that nowhere in the world can two bodies of the government determine the value of a single property.

The FBR asserted that this move was essential in wake of the fact that real property value is not declared. The Committee after listening to both sides directed that valuation of immovable property may be linked with the Financial Year with increase to mitigate inflationary impact. It was asserted that the Deputy Commissioner of the area must be involved in the process.

FBR ready to revise downward values of immovable properties

The Committee took up public petitions regarding registration of furniture shops as tier-1 retailers under the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and review of valuation of immovable property. The complainants asserted that reforms such as these would surely affect business and growth adversely.

Members of the Pakistan Furniture Association pointed out that it had requested the government to remove the condition of covered area, it however, enhanced the covered area from 1,000 Sq ft to 2,000 Sq ft.

As a result of which some shops have been excluded from the tax zone and some have been taxed heavily. The Furniture Association stressed that it was imperative that furniture shops have vast display areas and therefore, huge space is a prerequisite.

Since furniture shops have dividers and sections to look like separate shops instead of one, the need of such restrictions was questioned. Members of the Committee asserted that the government must take measures to ensure that SMEs thrive rather than stifling its growth. Directions were given to the FBR to sit together with members of the Pakistan Furniture Association and sort matters, after which the issue will be taken up by the Committee at a later date.

While discussing the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Committee was briefed about its salient features that would lead to major reforms in the Commission.

The Committee was informed that the bill sought to enhance transparency in appointments and strengthen the code of conduct. It would provide clarity in roles and ensure representation of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The bill will be discussed in greater detail in the next meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SENATE DHA FBR Sales Tax Act, 1990 immovable property RECA

