ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cashless mode: Prisons Dept holding talks with BoP on bank accounts

Abdullah Mughal 19 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Prisons Department is holding consultations with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) for opening bank accounts of inmates languishing in jails across Punjab through which they could pay their expenses online in addition to purchase of edibles via a ‘cashless mode’.

“To facilitate inmates and their friends or families, we are holding consultations with the Bank of Punjab (BoP) to open bank accounts of inmates inside jails through which they would not only be able to pay for their expenses online but it will also bring transparency in the disbursement of their funds,” a senior officer of the Punjab Prisons told this scribe on Friday.

In this regard, a meeting between Punjab Inspector General for Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig and BoP Regional Manager Amir Dar was held at the Inspectorate of the Punjab Prisons, he said.

Under the proposal, the officer added, the prison department would synchronize CNIC numbers of inmates with its Prisons Management and Information System (PMIS) and then the whole system will be integrated with the online system of the BoP for introducing a cashless entries system.

At present, the friends and families have to personally visit jails and deposit amount to the jail accounts of their relatives by standing in long queues.

However, visitors mostly complain that the jail officers demand certain cut from the cash deposits if they wanted to ensure swift delivery of the funds. “If implemented, the system would eliminate the role of “corrupt” officers and the visitors would no longer have to personally spend their whole day in queues in jails,” the officer commented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMIs bank of punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig Punjab prisons department

Comments

Comments are closed.

Cashless mode: Prisons Dept holding talks with BoP on bank accounts

You’ll go to ‘jail’ for corruption, PM tells opposition leaders

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

CMOD roadmap, targets: Nepra gives CPPA-G Feb 25 deadline

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with FY

Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

India, UAE eye $100bn in annual trade after signing trade pact

Commercial, personal use: Aviation Division directed to prepare chopper policy

Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Read more stories