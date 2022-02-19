Bill Gates’ visit: NKATI heaps praise on PM for his approach to global issues

KARACHI: President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan paid tribute to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on his outstanding leadership skills and foreign policy, especially the recent visit of Microsoft founder Bill Gates to Pakistan.

NKATI president termed the arrival of Bill Gates as important in highlighting Pakistan’s soft image around the world, and said that Bill Gates’ visit to Pakistan has sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the atmosphere here was very favourable.

Faisal Moiz Khan said that the visit of Bill Gates is the result of better foreign policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan’s foreign policy is based on good relations with European and Asian countries, including neighbouring countries and since Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power, significant progress has been made in these relations.

It is the effect of Imran Khan’s charismatic personality that even European countries could not live without recognising the leadership abilities of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

NKATI Chief further said that if the political history of Pakistan is analysed then there are changes in Pakistan’s foreign policy which have never been observed before. Relations with the United States and European countries have also improved.

“Bill Gates praised Pakistan’s excellent foreign policy and visited Pakistan at the invitation of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, and also lauded Imran Khan’s coordinated strategy and initiatives for the corona epidemic in Pakistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan’s foreign policy would see further improvement over time as the foreign policy of any developed country is the backbone of that country. Pakistan’s foreign policy is in safe hands.

Faisal Moiz hoped that thanks to Pakistan’s positive and secure foreign policy, more international and business personalities will visit Pakistan.

