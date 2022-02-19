ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FWBL President visits KCCI

Press Release 19 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: First Women Bank Ltd is striving for championing women’s economic empowerment by taking a holistic and integrated approach based on the needs of underserved women markets.

At the same time, the Bank aims to build a strong foundation in line with the current market benchmark for making FWBL a commercially viable bank.

This was stated by Farrukh Iqbal Khan President & CEO First Women Bank Ltd during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of commerce and Industry.

Our charter commits us to all forms of business a commercial bank would undertake but with a view to the economic emancipation of women, he said.

Farrukh Iqbal said that FWBL main focus is on the ‘S’ of the SME market segment and diversity in the products and services, access to distant markets and making the Bank the natural choice of the women and their families are our key goals.

In his welcome address Abdul Rehman Naqi Senior Vice President KCCI briefed Farrukh Iqbal about the KCCI. Durre Shahwar Nisar Member Managing Committee KCCI lauded the role of the Bank in promoting women entrepreneurs. She said FWBL is always there to help women Entrepreneurs. Later, A Q Khalil General Secretary BMG presented a shield to Farrukh Iqbal Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KCCI Abdul Rehman Naqi First Women Bank Ltd Farrukh Iqbal Khan FWBL Durre Shahwar Nisar

Comments

Comments are closed.

FWBL President visits KCCI

You’ll go to ‘jail’ for corruption, PM tells opposition leaders

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

CMOD roadmap, targets: Nepra gives CPPA-G Feb 25 deadline

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with FY

Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

India, UAE eye $100bn in annual trade after signing trade pact

Commercial, personal use: Aviation Division directed to prepare chopper policy

Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Read more stories