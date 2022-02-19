FWBL President visits KCCI

KARACHI: First Women Bank Ltd is striving for championing women’s economic empowerment by taking a holistic and integrated approach based on the needs of underserved women markets.

At the same time, the Bank aims to build a strong foundation in line with the current market benchmark for making FWBL a commercially viable bank.

This was stated by Farrukh Iqbal Khan President & CEO First Women Bank Ltd during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of commerce and Industry.

Our charter commits us to all forms of business a commercial bank would undertake but with a view to the economic emancipation of women, he said.

Farrukh Iqbal said that FWBL main focus is on the ‘S’ of the SME market segment and diversity in the products and services, access to distant markets and making the Bank the natural choice of the women and their families are our key goals.

In his welcome address Abdul Rehman Naqi Senior Vice President KCCI briefed Farrukh Iqbal about the KCCI. Durre Shahwar Nisar Member Managing Committee KCCI lauded the role of the Bank in promoting women entrepreneurs. She said FWBL is always there to help women Entrepreneurs. Later, A Q Khalil General Secretary BMG presented a shield to Farrukh Iqbal Khan.

