Sindh reports 4 more Covid-19 deaths, 877 fresh cases

KARACHI: As many as four more patients of Corona virus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,013 and 877 new cases emerged when 11,496 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,013 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 11,496 samples were tested which detected 877 cases that constituted 7.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,804,667 tests have been conducted against which 559,548 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.7 percent or 507,559 patients have recovered, including 210 overnight.

The CM said that currently 43,976 patients were under treatment; of them 43,702 were in home isolation, 18 at isolation centers and 256 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 231 patients was stated to be critical, including 20 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 877 new cases 429 have been detected from Karachi, including 201 from Malir, 72 South, 63 Korangi, 54 East, 20 Central and 19 West. Hyderabad has 287, Thatta 19, Matiari 15, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan 13 each, Mirpurkhas 12, Sanghar and Shikarpur 11 each, Sujawal and Jamshoro eight each, Umrkot seven, Badin, Kashmore and Sanghar six each, Ghotki and Larkana four each, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Qamber two, Dadu, Khairpur and Naushero Feroze one each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 44,710,346 vaccinations have been administered up-to February 15th, and added during the last 24 hours 377,149 vaccines were inoculated - in total 45,087,495 vaccines have administered which constituted 83.53 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

