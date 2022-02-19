ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

Reuters 19 Feb, 2022

JAKARTA/WASHINGTON: A contentious meeting of Group of 20 finance leaders ended with Russia and China watering down communique language on geopolitical risks to the global economy, deleting a reference to “current” tensions in a final statement as markets fretted over the prospect of war in Ukraine.

The meeting hosted by Indonesia was one of the most fractious since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to people familiar with the discussions. They also described protracted disagreements over language on debt restructuring for poor countries, carbon pricing and other issues.

As the meeting concluded, U.S. and European stocks fell on worries that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent after Russian-backed separatists announced a surprise evacuation of their breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine to Russia amid stepped up shelling.

Instead of a reference to “current” tensions threatening the global outlook in an earlier draft seen by Reuters, the communique said: “We will also continue to monitor major global risks, including from geopolitical tensions that are arising, and macroeconomic and financial vulnerabilities.”

People familiar with the discussions said that both Russia and China had objected to the language on tensions.

That vaguer language contrasts sharply with a warning by finance ministers of the G7 group of large western economies on Monday that Russia would face “massive” economic consequences if it chose to invade Ukraine. Neither Russia nor China are members of the G7.

DEBT RELIEF STANDSTILL

The G20 talks, held virtually and in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, were also marked by disagreements over the group’s stalled debt restructuring framework.

The final communique failed to endorse International Monetary Fund and World Bank proposals for an immediate debt service suspension for poor countries that seek restructurings and an expansion to include some middle-income countries.

Instead, finance officials reiterated their “commitment to step up our efforts” to implement the framework in a “timely, orderly and coordinated manner” without any specifics.

Earlier a source at the talks said China, by far the world’s largest bilateral creditor, had baulked at the idea of accepting outright haircuts on debt.

World Bank President David Malpass said at the Munich Security Conference after the finance meeting that he was concerned the G20 “is not identifying the steps forward” to deal with a massive and growing debt overhang in developing countries.

G20 global economy Russia Ukraine tensions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Russia, China water down G20 text on geopolitical tensions

You’ll go to ‘jail’ for corruption, PM tells opposition leaders

MoF and SBP oppose move: Senate panel approves Banking Cos (Amend) Bill

CMOD roadmap, targets: Nepra gives CPPA-G Feb 25 deadline

Immovable property: FBR directed to link valuation with FY

Impact of rising prices on population: MEAG endorses govt’s efforts

ST, federal excise return: FBR extends deadline for payment, submission

India, UAE eye $100bn in annual trade after signing trade pact

Commercial, personal use: Aviation Division directed to prepare chopper policy

Singapore PM says ‘almost half’ of Indian MPs have criminal charges

All FATF technical requirements met: FO

Read more stories