ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE stock markets ease as oil prices extend losses

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates fell on Friday, tracking falling oil prices as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed potential supply disruption fears arising from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In Abu Dhabi, the main share index fell 0.6%, though the index was up 1.7% for the week.

The country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank, was down 1.1%.

The Abu Dhabi stock market retreated as it was pressured by depressed oil prices. The stock market could record some price corrections following the developments in crude markets in particular after the main index hit a new high this week, said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

Dubai's main share index eased 0.1%, dragged down by a 1.4% decline in its top lender Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.2% fall in Dubai Financial Market.

The index added a 2.2% this week, however.

The Dubai stock market was volatile, but it could see support from the improving real estate sector as well as a trade deal with India, added AlAyyaf.

The United Arab Emirates and India will sign a trade and investment agreement on Friday during a virtual summit attended by the countries two leaders, Emirati media reported on Thursday.

ABU DHABI rose 0.6% to 9,155 points

DUBAI eased 0.1% to 3,327 points

Dubai's main share index Abu Dhabi main index Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

UAE stock markets ease as oil prices extend losses

CCoCPEC approves several projects

Pakistan demands justice for victims of Samjhauta Express blasts

Rupee falls near 176 against US dollar

US sees 'more forces moving into' Ukraine border region

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Qatar LNG exports down on mega trains outage

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Sri Lanka out of cash to buy oil: minister

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

Read more stories