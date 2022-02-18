ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
European stocks firm on defensive support, hopes of easing Ukraine tensions

Reuters Updated 18 Feb, 2022

European shares edged higher on Friday, helped by gains in defensive sectors such as real estate and consumer staples, while investors also hoped for a diplomatic breakthrough next week to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.2%, but conflicting headlines over Russia's invasion plans put the benchmark on course for a near 1% weekly loss.

Selling pressure on equities eased after the US Secretary of State agreed to a meeting next week with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution.

"There is a higher probability either of a diplomatic solution or some kind of an incursion but fairly contained," said Hani Redha, multi-asset manager at PineBridge Investments.

Sectors such as food & beverage and real estate , considered stable during times of economic uncertainty, led the European index higher, while travel and oil stocks fell the most.

Markets have gyrated this week following news of shelling in eastern Ukraine and warnings from Western leaders that an invasion could happen at any time, even though Moscow has denied it.

European banks and insurers bore the brunt of the selloff, shedding more than 4% so far this week.

While earnings continued to be largely supportive, investors also feared aggressive monetary policy tightening measures from the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks to combat surging inflation.

"Since late last year, we began to reduce risk because we saw a lot of policy withdrawal challenges that markets will have to go through," said Redha.

European stocks drop

Renault gained 0.8% as the French car maker swung to profit in 2021 and said it plans to repay the state aid received during the pandemic ahead of schedule.

Finnish drug manufacturer Orion jumped 19.3% to the top of STOXX 600 following positive trial results for its prostate cancer treatment.

Among weak spots, luxury group Hermes fell 4.1% after its fourth-quarter sales grew a touch below market expectations and self-imposed production caps meant the group could not keep up with demand for its handbags.

Power utility EDF slipped 5.0% after announcing a rights issue, which it said will raise an approximate total of 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion).

European stock

