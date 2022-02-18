ANL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.60 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.93%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
TPL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WAVES 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 6.2 (0.13%)
BR30 17,725 Increased By 11.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 45,545 Increased By 103.7 (0.23%)
KSE30 17,739 Increased By 40 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Feb 18, 2022
Oscars to require COVID tests for all, vaccines for most

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require attendees of the 94th Oscars ceremony in March to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and at least two negative results from PCR tests, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Performers and presenters at the film industry's highest honors also must undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, but will not need to show proof of vaccination, the source said.

Here are the 2022 Oscar nominees

Face covering requirements will vary at the event on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, according to the source. Nominees and their guests in lower sections of the theater will not be required to wear masks. They will be seated with more distance than usual between groups, the source said. The Dolby seats 3,317 people and 2,500 people will be invited.

Those seated in the mezzanine may be required to wear masks, as they will sit shoulder-to-shoulder. COVID-19 cases are declining in Los Angeles County and organizers are consulting with government officials and infectious disease experts.

The vaccination policies were first reported by the New York Times.

Comic actor Amy Schumer, actress Regina Hall and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, will host the awards, the first time three women will emcee the Oscars.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host the Oscars

