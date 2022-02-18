ANL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
AVN 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
FNEL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PACE 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
SNGP 36.72 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (6.28%)
TELE 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.74%)
TPL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TPLP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,650 Increased By 8.4 (0.18%)
BR30 17,729 Increased By 15.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 45,556 Increased By 115.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,747 Increased By 48.4 (0.27%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

  • Laboratory analysis shows strain detected in Malawi was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan
Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: Malawi's health authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital Lilongwe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

This is the first case of wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years, the WHO said in a statement.

Laboratory analysis showed the strain detected in Malawi was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.

Polio eradication committed: Afghanistan requires international support: PM

"As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region's wild poliovirus-free certification status," the WHO said, adding it was taking urgent measures to prevent polio spreading.

"Thanks to a high level of polio surveillance in the continent and the capacity to quickly detect the virus, we can swiftly launch a rapid response and protect children from the debilitating impact of this disease," said the WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti.

Pakistan World Health Organization Malawi's health authorities African region

Comments

1000 characters

'Imported case from Pakistan': Malawi declares polio outbreak, WHO says

ECC approves urea import cost estimates

Jul-Jan FDI posts 11pc growth YoY

Lifelong disqualification: Faisal Vawda approaches SC against ECP's verdict

GPP, NPP: MoF asked to expedite sell-off approval process

Russia says withdrawing military forces from near Ukraine

Tier-1 retailers: FBR unveils procedure for outlet sealing, de-sealing

Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous

GST on supplies: Charity hospitals suffer big setback

Services under ICT (Tax on Services) Ord: FBR rescinds 6 notifications on GST levy

Read more stories