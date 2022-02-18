ANL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.69%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
CNERGY 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.52%)
TELE 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
TPL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
TPLP 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.32%)
TREET 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TRG 85.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,644 Increased By 2.3 (0.05%)
BR30 17,749 Increased By 36.1 (0.2%)
KSE100 45,520 Increased By 79 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,725 Increased By 26.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Tesla changes South Korea ads after antitrust probe faulted batteries

Reuters 18 Feb, 2022

SEOUL: Tesla Inc changed an advertisement about the driving range for its Model 3 in South Korea after an antitrust regulator found that the automaker exaggerated the specifications of its batteries.

The Model 3 sedan description on Tesla's Korean-language web site was changed to say the vehicle is capable of travelling a "maximum" of 528 kilometres (328 miles) on a single charge, from "more than" 528 kilometres, screen shots captured by local media showed.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) this week said it had sent a report to the US electric vehicle (EV) maker stating that it had exaggerated the mileage of some of its models, including Model 3, in violation of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.

Analysts said most electric vehicles could generally experience some loss of driving range in cold weather.

US investigates 416,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking reports

"The KFTC plans to give the automaker the opportunity to respond to our finding and then hold a general meeting to review and determine the extent to which the automaker has violated the law and decide the level of sanctions," said a commission official, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

On its US website, the Model 3 description said: "Go anywhere with "up to" 358 miles of estimated range on a single charge." That distance equates to about 576km.

The description for Hyundai Motor Co's Ioniq 5 midsize crossover also states its range as travelling a "maximum" 429km on a single charge.

Although analysts said driving range labelling should follow each country's specific guidelines, the KFTC's claims over Tesla's mileage advertisement would most likely not have a significant impact on the automaker's sales in the country, citing Tesla's dominant position and reputation in the EV market.

