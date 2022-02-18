ANL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
AVN 103.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.88%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
CNERGY 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
FFL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
GGL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.72%)
GTECH 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 35.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.04%)
TELE 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.37%)
TPL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
TPLP 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.6%)
TREET 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 85.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.54%)
YOUW 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,646 Increased By 4.4 (0.09%)
BR30 17,760 Increased By 46.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,526 Increased By 85.2 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,727 Increased By 28.6 (0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,950
3324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,496,693
2,40024hr
Sindh
562,597
Punjab
497,820
Balochistan
35,187
Islamabad
133,613
KPK
213,762
Feb 18, 2022
US says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line

Reuters Updated 18 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW/KYIV: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin accused Biden of stoking tension and released a strongly worded letter which said Washington was ignoring its security demands and threatened unspecified “military-technical measures”. Moscow also ejected the number two official from the US embassy.

Early morning exchanges of fire between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists stoked alarm, with Western officials who have long warned that Moscow could try to create a scenario to justify an invasion saying they believed that was now unfolding.

Biden urges Americans to leave Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion mount

“We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine,” Biden told reporters as he departed the White House.

“My sense is this will happen in the next several days.”

Biden ordered Secretary of State Antony Blinken to change his travel plans at the last minute to speak at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Joe Biden Antony Blinken Russia Ukraine tensions

