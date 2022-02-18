Horse & Cattle show to be held in March

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to hold the traditional Horse and Cattle show in March in Lahore and directed for best arrangements. The cabinet standing committee for finance and development has sanctioned Rs 677 million for it.

In a statement, the CM added that it would highlight and promote the traditional culture and history. The government would revive the traditional culture of carnivals to project the centuries-old civilisation, he added.

The CM said that no attempt of the opposition parties would succeed to create political unrest in the country and the opposition would face defeat in this regard because failure is their destiny.

The CM maintained that the opposition was trying to revive its politics by bragging about the no-confidence move.

However, the dead politics of the opposition would not be revived through such tactics; he said and advised the opposition parties to stop making claims.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022