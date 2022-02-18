ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
Awan distributes ‘Sehat Cards’ among lawyers

Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, on Thursday, distributed Insaf Sehat Cards among the lawyers of Islamabad Bar Association.

Around 5,500 lawyers of Islamabad and their families would benefit from the facility.

Speaking at the ceremony here, the minister said it is the vision of PM Imran Khan to facilitate every deserving citizen of Pakistan, under which, the eligible person would be entitled to an annual healthcare worth Rs1 million.

While talking about the milestones of the government, he said the foremost was the universal health coverage under the Sehat Sahulat Programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan, while adding that it was a step towards a welfare state.

The second important landmark, he said, was the effective handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan’s response to the pandemic received praise from all over the world, he added.

Awan said that Rs400 billion were utilised under various schemes to provide direct relief to the people all across the country during the contagion.

He said that over 65 billion rupees were reserved to provide support to orphan children and to those whose monthly family income was below Rs19000. This, he said, was the third landmark of the government.

Awan said that it was the foremost duty of the state to look after the different segments of the society and provide them with the best service possible.

Awan said that increase in the number of lawyers and judges needed to be justified through speedy and affordable justice for all.

President Islamabad Bar Association Chaudhary Hafeez Ullah Yaqub and members attended the ceremony.

They were warmly welcomed by the minister who took great pride in his affiliation with the Islamabad Bar Association.

