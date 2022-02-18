ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card’ Minister reviews complaint response system

Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements for development and strengthening of a robust complaint response system on ‘Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card.’

In a meeting, the Health Minister reviewed arrangements for expansion and improvement of helpline services. The Health Minister said, “We have empaneled 651 hospitals under the ‘Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Card Program.’

More new hospitals are being empaneled under the program. For improved service utilization by public, it is important to spread awareness among public.” She said, “The Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card is flagship initiative of the PTI government. We are making all out efforts to provide good quality services to people. It is important to educate people on service utilization. People of Punjab are appreciative of the project.”

It may be added that Health minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore and briefed him about Health Card, setting up of new hospitals and other initiatives in health sector. In the meeting, the premier is learnt to have said, “I have all the reports, you are doing excellent work in the field of health.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Yasmin Rashid Imran Khan PTI Government health sector Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Sahulat Card Program

