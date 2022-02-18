PDWP approves 37 uplift schemes for various sectors

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) during its 15th meeting approved 37 developmental schemes of various sectors worth Rs 322,630 million.

Under the chairmanship of Shahab Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the approval was accorded at the meeting of the PDWP.

Approved schemes included projects like Peshawar Uplift Programme Phase II, which will provide recreational facilities for citizens, clean drinking water and beautification of the city.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The forum approved around 37 developmental schemes pertaining to Industries, Higher Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, C&W, Local Government, Rural Development, Health, Sports & Tourism, Energy and Power, and Board of Revenue sectors for the uplift of the province.

The approved projects included, Women Skills Development Centers in Central and Southern newly merged Districts, Establishment of Degree Colleges for girls in Mandani and boys at Naqeeb Khel, District Tank, Upgradation and Rehabilitation of Younas Khan Sports Complex at Miranshah and other Sports facilities in District North Waziristan, Establishment, Institutionalization of Boys Scout Activities in Newly Merged Districts, three projects of 564 megawatt in Kari Mushkur district Chitral, Patrak Shringal and Kalkot Barikot Patrak in District Dir Upper, 500 KW mini hydropower station at Shalozan, Kurram Agency, Malana Multi-Purpose Water Project, Kurram Agency, Sadda Multipurpose Water Project, Kurram Agency, Rehabilitation of Reshun HPP ,Purchase of Land for Hydal Projects, Consultancy Services for Remodelling of Upper Swat Canal System, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Flood Affected Infrastructure in District Swat, Feasibility study and Design of Construction of Bypass Road from Ambella Chowk to Elai Bridge, District Buner, Widening and Rehabilitation of road from Baryam Chowk to Wanai, Matta District Swat (10.3 Kilometers), Construction of Cafeteria/car parking/masjid in Provincial Assembly Building, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of road from Narmi Khel to Miryan in district Bannu, Construction of 3.5 kilometers road from Bypass road to Sabzi Mandi via Darpa Khel Qasim Meeran Shah North Wazirstan, Establishment of Police Lines at Miran Shah, North Waziristan, Feasibility Study for Prison Industries and Skill Development of Prisoners, Reconstruction of Damaged DC’s Main Office/ Tehsil Building Mansehra, Feasibility study for improvement of Drainage System in Peshawar zoo and Rahatabad area Peshawar, Establishment of Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue 1122) in FRs and seven newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Establishment of Southern Region, Institute of Cardiology at D I Khan, Integrated Vector Management Programme in newly merged districts, Integrated Vector Control Programme, Establishment of Project Management Unit and Hangu, Kohat and Karak Area Development Project, Construction of (3.5-KM) road from Bypass Road to Sabzi Mewa Mandi via Darpa Khel Qasim Meeran Shah North Waziristan.

