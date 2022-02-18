ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday gained some value on the local market, traders said. Gold grew by Rs600 to...
Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday gained some value on the local market, traders said.

Gold grew by Rs600 to Rs126,350 per tola and Rs108,325 per 10 grams, up by Rs515.

Gold was quoted for $1,886 per ounce on the world market.

Silver prices stood for Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1251.71 per 10 grams, traders said.

