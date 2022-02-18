ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Baig’s two employees remanded into police custody

Recorder Report 18 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, granted police one-day physical remand of two household staffers of journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig in a case registered against Baig for allegedly attacking the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers and injuring one of them during a raid.

Margalla police produced two employees of Baig including Ashfaq and Zulfiqar before the ATC judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, for obtaining their physical remand.

Margalla police station registered the case on Wednesday following a raid by an FIA team at Baig’s residence, during which Baig had allegedly opened fire at the FIA team and manhandled them.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), Lahore raided Baig’s house on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed, who had registered a first information report (FIR) against Baig at CCW reporting centre of the agency in Lahore under Sections 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person), 21-D (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor), and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 read with Sections 500 (defaming army officers) and 555 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The agency officials conducted raid following obtaining a search and seizure warrant from the relevant court.

During the hearing, Station House Officer (SHO) Margalla police station informed the judge that Ashfaq and Zulfiqar were present at the residence of Baig during the FIA’s raid and both accused are allegedly involved in firing at the officials.

He requested the court to grant them a three-day physical remand of the two for further investigation and the recovery of weapons.

Shahbaz Khosa, counsel for the two staffers of Baig, while objecting to the police request said that both Ashfaq and Zulfiqar were not nominated in the first FIR registered against Baig with the FIA. They are only household employees and the police have arrested them, as well, he said.

Khosa also filed an application before the court seeking permission to allow Baig family to meet with him. The court approved his request.

During the hearing, the police told that the court that they have not arrested Baig’s son Hamza Baig.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

