Baig’s two employees remanded into police custody

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Thursday, granted police one-day physical remand of two household staffers of journalist Mohsin Jamil Baig in a case registered against Baig for allegedly attacking the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers and injuring one of them during a raid.

Margalla police produced two employees of Baig including Ashfaq and Zulfiqar before the ATC judge, Muhammad Ali Warraich, for obtaining their physical remand.

Margalla police station registered the case on Wednesday following a raid by an FIA team at Baig’s residence, during which Baig had allegedly opened fire at the FIA team and manhandled them.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), Lahore raided Baig’s house on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed, who had registered a first information report (FIR) against Baig at CCW reporting centre of the agency in Lahore under Sections 20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person), 21-D (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor), and 24 (cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 read with Sections 500 (defaming army officers) and 555 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The agency officials conducted raid following obtaining a search and seizure warrant from the relevant court.

During the hearing, Station House Officer (SHO) Margalla police station informed the judge that Ashfaq and Zulfiqar were present at the residence of Baig during the FIA’s raid and both accused are allegedly involved in firing at the officials.

He requested the court to grant them a three-day physical remand of the two for further investigation and the recovery of weapons.

Shahbaz Khosa, counsel for the two staffers of Baig, while objecting to the police request said that both Ashfaq and Zulfiqar were not nominated in the first FIR registered against Baig with the FIA. They are only household employees and the police have arrested them, as well, he said.

Khosa also filed an application before the court seeking permission to allow Baig family to meet with him. The court approved his request.

During the hearing, the police told that the court that they have not arrested Baig’s son Hamza Baig.

