Navy’s major exercise SEASPARK-22 held

KARACHI: The Opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-22 was held at Karachi.

The biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness & validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy against envisaged threat spectrum, especially in maritime domain. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

In the opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise. He emphasized that challenges of Grey-Hybrid warfare and contemporary geo strategic environment necessitate adroit response by Pakistan Navy. He also highlighted factors impinging upon type and character of warfare in contemporary environment warranting continuous appraisal of environment and reassessment of own plans.

He affirmed that Pakistan Navy remains combat ready and fully cognizant of its responsibility to safeguard national maritime interests during peace and war times.

He stressed that exercise SEASPARK-22 will provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace and stability by promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region.

