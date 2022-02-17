NHA’s revenue surged by Rs107b during last three years: Murad

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Thursday that the revenue of the National Highway Authority (NHA) surged by Rs107 billion, or 128 percent, in the last three years, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said that despite FATF restrictions and Covid-19 restraints, his ministry completed all 88 targets that were given to it by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I received appreciation certificate from PM Imran Khan on the back of my performance in three years," he said.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Murad Saeed declared number one!

Murad Saeed said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government constructed more road infrastructure in less cost while Pakistan Post jumped more than thirty points up in international performance index.

The minister said that the media cells of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) launched a smear campaign against him and his family to undermine his performance.

The minister, however, said that such campaigns cannot hold him back from "exposing the corruption of Sharifs and Zardaris."