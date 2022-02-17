ANL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.88%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
AVN 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.62%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
GGGL 13.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.73%)
KEL 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PTC 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.59%)
TPL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPLP 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.48%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.07%)
TRG 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.76%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-4.41%)
WAVES 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.96%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 17,713 Decreased By -243.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 45,441 Decreased By -243.7 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,699 Decreased By -89.3 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
NHA’s revenue surged by Rs107b during last three years: Murad

BR Web Desk 17 Feb, 2022

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Thursday that the revenue of the National Highway Authority (NHA) surged by Rs107 billion, or 128 percent, in the last three years, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said that despite FATF restrictions and Covid-19 restraints, his ministry completed all 88 targets that were given to it by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"I received appreciation certificate from PM Imran Khan on the back of my performance in three years," he said.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Murad Saeed declared number one!

Murad Saeed said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government constructed more road infrastructure in less cost while Pakistan Post jumped more than thirty points up in international performance index.

The minister said that the media cells of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) launched a smear campaign against him and his family to undermine his performance.

The minister, however, said that such campaigns cannot hold him back from "exposing the corruption of Sharifs and Zardaris."

