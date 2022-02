BERLIN: Germany's Volkswagen is in talks with China's Huawei about acquiring an autonomous driving unit for billions of euros, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Group leaders have been negotiating the deal, which also involves technology systems Volkswagen is not yet proficient in, for several months, Manager Magazine said, citing inside sources.

Noone at Volkswagen was immediately available to comment.