ANL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.39%)
ASC 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
ASL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
GGL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.99%)
GTECH 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TELE 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.61%)
TPL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.23%)
TPLP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.07%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
UNITY 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.45%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,635 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.47%)
BR30 17,757 Decreased By -200 (-1.11%)
KSE100 45,428 Decreased By -256.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,691 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FAA administrator who oversaw Boeing 737 MAX return resigning

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE: The head of the Federal Aviation Administration who oversaw the return of the Boeing 737 MAX after two crashes grounded the plane, and the agency's zero tolerance toward unruly passengers, will resign on March 31, the agency said on Wednesday.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who took over in August 2019, has faced criticism over the standoff between aviation and telecommunications industries over the deployment of the 5G wireless spectrum.

Dickson, 64, a former Delta Air Lines executive and pilot, was appointed by former President Donald Trump and is about half-way through his five-term as the head of the 45,000-employee agency that oversees US airspace.

In late 2020, Dickson personally flew the 737 MAX after requiring Boeing to make training and software improvements before he allowed it to return to operations and has repeatedly said Boeing must do more to improve.

He has also taken a tough line with Boeing on a number of safety issues as the FAA implements reforms to aircraft certification mandated by Congress after the 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people.

Representative Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House Transportation Committee, said Dickson worked "to restore public confidence in our aviation system while implementing important bipartisan improvements to the aircraft certification process."

Dickson, who previously served in the US Air Force, said his decision was for family reasons.

Aviation fears grow over Russia fallout from Ukraine crisis

"After sometimes long and unavoidable periods of separation from my loved ones during the pandemic, it is time to devote my full time and attention to them," Dickson wrote in an email to staff.

But Dickson has faced criticism from people inside the Biden administration over the 5G aviation standoff, as well as from the wireless industry. Airline CEOs on Jan. 17 had warned of a "catastrophic" aviation crisis that could have grounded almost all traffic because of the 5G deployment.

Hours before the planned Jan. 19 deployment, Verizon and AT&T agreed to delay deploying about 510 5G wireless towers near airports, but that did not prevent dozens of countries from canceling flights to the United States because of concern that 5G signals could interfere with airplane systems, and it cast the US regulatory system in an ugly light.

'Skilled captain'

Dickson this month conceded before a House panel that the 5G "process did not serve anyone well ... It did not serve the aviation community well, certainly the FAA, and it also did not serve the telecommunications industry well. And we certainly need to do better as a country."

Dickson has taken a hard line in the face of a dramatic spike in unruly passenger cases since early 2021 and has appeared in video messages at airports around the United States urging passengers to behave.

Under Dickson, the FAA has issued new drone rules and overseen a dramatic jump in commercial spaceflights as he emphasized safe operations. On Monday, the FAA said it was extending its environmental review of a proposed SpaceX program in Texas.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Dickson "has been the FAA's steady and skilled captain, and his tenure has been marked by steadfast commitment to the FAA's safety mission."

It is not clear who the Biden administration will tap but some congressional and airline officials say one possibility is C. B. "Sully" Sullenberger, who was confirmed in December to be US representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations air safety body.

Sullenberger rose to fame in 2009 as a commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River after hitting a flock of geese - known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" flight.

Dickson has repeatedly noted the US aviation safety record - no major US commercial airline has had a fatal crash since 2009.

"Safety is a journey, not a destination," Dickson said. "Our mantra must be continuous improvement, because what we did yesterday will simply not be good enough tomorrow."

737 MAX Boeing Federal Aviation Administration Republican on the House Transportation Committee

Comments

1000 characters

FAA administrator who oversaw Boeing 737 MAX return resigning

Jan textile group exports decline 4.38pc to $1.55bn MoM

Hike in petrol price: Fawad Chaudhry says opposition should provide alternative instead of criticising

Bill Gates, PM Imran discuss polio eradication, Ehsaas program

SBP expands EFS to improve exports, forex inflows

Rs3.5bn revenue stuck: New IR court to expedite tax-related litigation processes: Dr Ashfaq

China expresses serious concerns on India banning Chinese apps

Israel strikes town south of Damascus: Syrian state media

$50m defence credit line for Sri Lanka: MoDP advised to seek approval from ECC

Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Read more stories