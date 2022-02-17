ANL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
ASC 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
AVN 103.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.3%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
GGGL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
GGL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.23%)
GTECH 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.39%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.7%)
KOSM 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.09%)
TPL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
TPLP 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.16%)
TREET 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
UNITY 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.75%)
WAVES 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
WTL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.45%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,630 Decreased By -27 (-0.58%)
BR30 17,704 Decreased By -252.8 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,409 Decreased By -275.6 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,683 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
China stocks rise on policy easing bets, less hawkish Fed

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rose on Thursday, led by non-ferrous metal and new energy stocks, on bets for more policy easing as inflation eased, while signs of less a hawkish stance by US Federal Reserve over rate hikes also boosted sentiment.

The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 4,646.49 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,477.82.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.6% to 24,564.50. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6% to 8,630.78.

** Non-ferrous metal gained 3.6%, with lithium stocks leading gains. Youngy Co soared 10%, and Ganfeng Lithium jumped 8.4%.

** New energy stocks rose 3.6%, while new energy vehicles went up 3.9%.

** Environmental governance stocks added 2.8% after China said it will collect data on soil quality and use in its third national soil survey running from 2022 until the end of 2025, as part of an effort to ensure grain security.

** However, real estate developers lost 2%, while tourism companies retreated 2.7% as Hong Kong and some mainland cities are battling with COVID-19 outbreaks.

China shares end higher

** Data on Wednesday showed China's factory-gate inflation eased to its slowest pace in six months and consumer price growth also softened in January, potentially leaving more room for the People's Bank of China to ease policy to support the slowing economy.

** Hong Kong shares were trading sideways but were down 0.6% at midday break, as investors weighed risks of a Ukraine invasion against signs that the US Federal Reserve won't be as aggressive as feared in tightening monetary policy.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index eased 0.4%, while the Hang Seng Finance Index dropped 0.9%.

** The healthcare sector went up 0.9%, with Wuxi Biologics jumping 3.9% to become the top gainer on the Hang Seng Index.

People's Bank of China Chinese shares

