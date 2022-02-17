ANL 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 105.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.46%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.66%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPLP 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,872 Decreased By -85 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By -91.7 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,746 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022
Markets

India Reliance delays 21-day crude unit shutdown to Sept

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, has deferred a maintenance shutdown of a crude unit at its export-focussed plant to September from March, sources familiar with the matter said.

The refiner had earlier planned to shut a crude unit at its 704,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for about three weeks in March, sources said.

The refinery has two equal size crude units.

The maintenance turnaround now has been delayed to September, sources said.

India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

Trade sources said that shutdown has been deferred to take advantage of robust cracks for the refined fuels.

Asia's complex refining margins are averaging at $7.37 so far in February, the highest since March 2018, according to Refinitiv data.

Reliance's Jamnagar complex comprises two complex refineries with combined capacity to process about 1.4 million bpd.

Reliance did not respond to an email seeking comment.

India's Reliance Industries Ltd Jamnagar

