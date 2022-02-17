ANL 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.37%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.1%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TPLP 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.17%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,873 Decreased By -83.5 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,588 Decreased By -96.8 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Palm ticks up but investors on edge over Russia-Ukraine tensions

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight jump in rival soyoil, although gains were checked by a survey signalling an improvement in palm oil output in the world's second-largest producer.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 42 ringgit, or 0.77%, to 5,475 ringgit ($1,308.87) a tonne by the midday break.

The market recovered from Wednesday's low on strong palm fundamentals and supported by bargain buying, with crude prices sharply off morning lows, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Uncertainties over the Russia-Ukraine standoff should keep the market cautious and may limit a sharp bounce in palm oil, she said.

Palm ends lower as survey points to improving production

Oil recovered some of its more than 2% fall after Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces of shelling their territory with mortars.

Higher crude prices make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil fundamentals have been positive so far this month. Cargo surveyors said Feb. 1-15 exports surged between 11% and 24% month-on-month, while a millers' association pegged a 0.46% uptick in production.

Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price.

In related oils, Chicago soyoil prices fell 0.4%, after rallying 2% overnight on concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 1.2%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.7%.

Palm oil may bounce again to a resistance at 5,558 ringgit per tonne before retesting a support at 5,425 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil

