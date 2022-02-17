ANL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
AVN 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.18%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
GGL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
GTECH 9.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
KOSM 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
PACE 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.1%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
TPLP 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.92%)
TREET 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.48%)
TRG 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
UNITY 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
WAVES 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
YOUW 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,875 Decreased By -81.7 (-0.46%)
KSE100 45,590 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,744 Decreased By -43.8 (-0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,917
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,494,293
2,87024hr
Sindh
561,683
Punjab
497,307
Balochistan
35,163
Islamabad
133,529
KPK
213,021
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2022
Visa reaches agreement with Amazon over payment fees

Reuters 17 Feb, 2022

Visa Inc cards will be accepted at all Amazon.com Inc stores and sites as part of a global agreement, the payments giant said late on Wednesday.

Amazon said last November that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK because of the high transaction fees charged by the payment processor.

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant eventually said it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its British website, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

An EU-enforced cap on fees charged by card issuers is no longer in place in the UK following Brexit.

Wall Street pulls back on Fed, Ukraine jitters

"Visa is pleased to have reached a broad, global agreement with Amazon. This agreement includes the acceptance of Visa at all Amazon stores and sites today, as well as a joint commitment to collaboration on new product and technology initiatives to ensure innovative payment experiences for our customers in the future," a Visa spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

