Monthly tax returns: SRB extends e-filing deadline

Recorder Report Updated 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for e-filing of a monthly tax return by February 24, 2022.

According to the details, the SRB has allowed the registered persons including the withholding agents to e-deposit the Sindh Sales Tax for the tax period of January 2022 on or before February 21, 2022. Similarly, the registered persons are also permitted to e-file their tax returns for the same tax period on or before February 24, 2022, in the prescribed manner.

