‘Climate change heavily affecting economy’

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan contributes less than one percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions but every year it keeps on climbing up the ladder of climate vulnerability. This was the crux of the interaction of the climate experts at the National Press Club, here on Wednesday.

Among other experts, Khan Faraz, an expert from Peshawar said that the climate change has already impacted the economy of Pakistan in the form of increasing frequency of floods and droughts, low crop yields, irregular weather patterns, less availability of freshwater and the loss of biodiversity. Pakistan is highly vulnerable to climate change due to its geographic location, high dependence on agriculture and water resources, low adaptive capacity of its people, and weak system of emergency preparedness.

Climate change to cause wide-ranging impacts in country: experts

He said that Pakistan is spending a huge amount annually to deal with the negative impacts of the climate change especially in the northern areas. The data shared by the Climate Change Ministry showed that the federal and provincial governments spend funds worth six to US$10 billion annually to deal with the issues related to climate change such as hurricanes, cyclones, heat-waves, floods, and melting of glaciers.

climate change economy Khan Faraz global greenhouse gas emissions

