Karachi Kings suffer yet another defeat

Muhammad Saleem 17 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets in 23rd match of the HBL-PSL-7 here at Gadaffi stadium on Wednesday.

Beleaguered Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 174 for 6 in 20 overs. Kings’ all-rounder Imad Wasim played a quick-fire 32 runs not-out knock off in just 16 balls. Karachi, who are going through a terrible PSL 2022 campaign have lost all the eight matches. Kings’ skipper Babar Azam got out for just two runs to a brilliant delivery from left-arm pacer Rumman Raees.

Qasim Akram and Rohail Nazir were removed when Kings had scored 118 runs. After that, Imad and Mohammad Nabi forged a crucial 48-run partnership as Nabi was got out while playing a shot against Dahani. Nabi scored 21 off 15 balls, while Imad scored 32 runs with the help of one six and five fours to take his team to 174.

For Multan Sultans, Dahani picked two wickets, conceding 44 runs in four overs, while Khushdil, Tahir, Muzarabani, and Raees snared one wicket each.

For Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan scored 76 runs facing 56 balls while Shan Masood scored 45 runs. Khushdil Shah hit towering sixes to take his team to 176 for 3 in 19.3 overs.

