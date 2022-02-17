Askari Bank partners with HysabKytab to integrate PFM solution

KARACHI: Askari Bank, one of the leading bank in Pakistan has signed an agreement with HysabKytab. This collaboration will empower Askari Bank’s internet and mobile banking users to take greater control of their financial well-being.

With PFM, users can effortlessly record and track expenses, create budgets in various categories, plan and track saving goals, view all accounts in one place and much more.

Commenting on the partnership Khurshid Zafar, Chief Operating Officer, Askari Bank said, “Askari Bank has always strived to provide state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Our partnership with HysabKytab is yet another step forward in this endeavour. We are equipping our customers with a digital tool that will enable them to track their spending patterns in the most effective way possible. I strongly believe this partnership will help us achieve our goal towards digitization.”

Speaking about the partnership Yasir Ilyas, Head of HysabKytab said, “This partnership is a major milestone. HysabKytab is a PFM born in Pakistan and I thank Askari Bank for trusting and selecting it for their digital platform. This is the kind of support that our local banks can offer to help Pakistan’s FinTech industry to grow and provide solutions for the local requirements.”

