Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 17 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
International Steels Ltd         15-Feb-22    17-Feb-22    20% (i)       11-Feb-22
Flying Cement Company Ltd        11-Feb-22    18-Feb-22    75.9878% R     9-Feb-22
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       16-Feb-22    18-Feb-22    20% (i)       14-Feb-22
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-Feb-22    22-Feb-22
International Industries Ltd     18-Feb-22    22-Feb-22    20% (i)       16-Feb-22
Interloop Ltd #                  17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                  24-Feb-2022
Arshad Energy Ltd #              17-Feb-22    24-Feb-22                                  24-Feb-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd              18-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    NIL                           24-Feb-2022
Nishat Power Ltd                 22-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    20% (i)       18-Feb-22
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investment Ltd                   22-Feb-22    24-Feb-22    20% (i)       18-Feb-22
The Premier Sugar Mills
and Distillery Co. Ltd           15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22    NIL                           25-Feb-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd          15-Feb-22    25-Feb-22    50% (F)       11-Feb-22       25-Feb-2022
TPL Properties Ltd #             18-Feb-22    25-Feb-22                                  25-Feb-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd #       20-Feb-22    26-Feb-22                                  26-Feb-2022
(PESC1) Power Holding
Ltd-Pakistan Energy Sukuk-I      21-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
Shakarganj Ltd                   21-Feb-22    28-Feb-22    NIL                           28-Feb-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd          22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
Samba Bank Ltd                   22-Feb-22    28-Feb-22    6% (F)        18-Feb-22       28-Feb-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     26-Feb-22    28-Feb-22
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                       23-Feb-22    02-03-2022                                  02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd           24-Feb-22    02-03-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #         24-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                  03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #               25-Feb-22    03-03-2022                                  03-03-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #       25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                  04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #     25-Feb-22    04-03-2022                                  04-03-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                        27-Feb-22    06-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                   02-03-2022   08-03-2022   NIL                            08-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                 04-03-2022   11-03-2022   72% R*       02-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20% (F)      07-03-2022        15-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55% (F)      07-03-2022        16-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd (Pref. Shares)     09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70% (F)    07-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                            16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                            17-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd          14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                            21-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60% (F)      11-03-2022        22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50% (F)      14-03-2022        22-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                      18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40% (F)      16-03-2022        24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                            24-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50% (F)   17-03-2022        25-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50% (F)      15-03-2022        29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd#       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70% (F)      17-03-2022        29-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40% (F)      22-03-2022        30-03-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-Apr-2022   20-Apr-2022    NIL                          20-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022    NIL                          28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance?Company
Ltd                              22-Apr-2022   28-Apr-2022    15% (F)   20-Apr-2022        28-Apr-22
Babri Cotton Mills Ltd **        18-Feb-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

