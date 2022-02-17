ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
PSL 2022 day 21 round-up: Khushdil's heroic keeps Karachi winless

  • This is Karachi's eighth consecutive defeat in the season
Syed Ahmed 17 Feb, 2022

Khushdil Shah’s late flurry denied Karachi Kings their first victory of the season as they were defeated by seven wickets in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seven on Wednesday.

Chasing 175 runs on a tricky wicket, Mohammad Rizwan (74) and Shan Masood (45) provided a solid 100-run start to Multan Sultans. However, they slowed down in the middle overs, allowing the run rate to jump to 15 per over.

Rizwan changed gears after the 15th over but threw his wicket in search of big shots. Tim David (13) also fell without making an impact.

Requiring 29 from 12 balls, Khushdil got 20 off the penultimate over of Chris Jordan to give his side an outside chance in the game. The job was done by Rilee Rossouw in the final over with a six over mid-wicket.

Earlier, Karachi Kings posted 174/6 on the board on the back of Joe Clarke's 40, Sharjeel Khan, 34, and Imad Waseem's unbeaten 32. Rohail Nazeer and Mohammad Nabi also played small cameos of 21 runs each.

PSL 2022 day 20 round-up: Smeed's 99 in vain as Peshawar beat Quetta by 24 runs

Points Table Update

The win further strengthens Multan Sultans' top spot in the points table with 14 points. They are followed by Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars in the second and third places with 10 points each.

Peshawar Zalmi are in the 4th spot with eight points, Quetta Gladiators are fifth with six points, while Karachi Kings are reeling at the bottom of the table with eight losses on the trot.

Next fixtures

There is only one match scheduled for Tuesday; between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. The match, to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, will start at 7:30 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

